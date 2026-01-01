To manage your subscription, log into your account and click on your Profile in the top right corner. From there, select Purchases. You can choose to either pause or cancel your membership by clicking End Membership.

Off Platform Subscriptions:

If you established your subscription Off Platform, (ie through the APP using your smartphone / device), and you want to cancel your subscription, you need to make those updates through your smartphone/ device. For instance on an iPhone, Go to Settings → your name → Subscriptions, select the subscription you want to cancel, and then cancel it.

If you need more support, please reach out to contact@brookeburkebody.com