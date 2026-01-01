Begin Your Journey in the App
Guidance and support is always within reach.
Sign in to Your App Account
Meet Your Team Guides
Variable energy, intensity, and approaches.
Brooke
Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Meet-Ups, Meditation, Breathwork, Retreats
Giovanna
Program Workouts, Live Workouts,Nutrition Kitchen
Rick
Program Workouts, Live Workouts,Strength Training, Yoga, Meditation
Kate
Program Workouts, Qi Gong,
Meditation, Breathwork
Alex
Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Strength Training
Jen
Program Workouts, Strength Training, Partner Workouts
Basha
Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Strength Training
Commit to Self-care.
Enjoy the Fitness App. Progress over perfection.
Sign in to Your App Account
Find Your Tribe
Our built-in support system includes weekly in-app meet-ups with Brooke, community chat, LIVE class streams, special event and retreat invitations, and more.
Testimonials
"I’m thankful for the inspiration and every moment of growth together with all the new beautiful friends I’ve made along the way."
"It’s always a pleasure working out with Brooke. Thank you for being our champion, speaking out, and creating space or midlifers!”
"I didn’t want to forget who I was before motherhood, marriage, etc. It was a conscious effort at first to keep reminding myself to take care of me first! Then it became natural. It feels good."
"Witnessing people discover their why is one of the most beautiful things."
Let's get started and change for the better, together!
Frequently Asked Questions
To manage your subscription, log into your account and click on your Profile in the top right corner. From there, select Purchases. You can choose to either pause or cancel your membership by clicking End Membership.
Off Platform Subscriptions:
If you established your subscription Off Platform, (ie through the APP using your smartphone / device), and you want to cancel your subscription, you need to make those updates through your smartphone/ device. For instance on an iPhone, Go to Settings → your name → Subscriptions, select the subscription you want to cancel, and then cancel it.
If you need more support, please reach out to contact@brookeburkebody.com
To change your membership plan or update your billing information, sign into your account and click Profile at the top right. Then, select Purchases. To change your membership plan, click on Manage Plan under the Membership section and follow the prompts to switch to a different option. To update your billing information, click on Change Payment Method under the Payment Method section and enter your new billing details.
Off Platform Subscriptions:
If you established your subscription Off Platform, (ie through the APP using your smartphone / device), and you want to cancel your subscription, you need to make those updates through your smartphone/ device. For instance on an iPhone, Go to Settings → your name → Subscriptions, select the subscription you want to cancel, and then cancel it.
If you need more support, please reach out to contact@brookeburkebody.com
We are committed to ensuring your satisfaction with our services. If you are not completely satisfied, you can request a full refund within 30 days of your purchase. To be eligible for a refund, please note the following: