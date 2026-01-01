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Begin Your Journey in the App

Guidance and support is always within reach.

Sign in to Your App Account

Explore the Possibilities

What you need, when you need it.

Meet Your Team Guides

Variable energy, intensity, and approaches.

Brooke

Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Meet-Ups, Meditation, Breathwork, Retreats

Giovanna

Program Workouts, Live Workouts,Nutrition Kitchen

Rick

Program Workouts, Live Workouts,Strength Training, Yoga, Meditation

Kate

Program Workouts, Qi Gong,
Meditation, Breathwork

Alex

Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Strength Training

Jen

Program Workouts, Strength Training, Partner Workouts

Basha

Program Workouts, Live Workouts, Strength Training

Commit to Self-care.

Enjoy the Fitness App. Progress over perfection.

Sign in to Your App Account







Find Your Tribe

Our built-in support system includes weekly in-app meet-ups with Brooke, community chat, LIVE class streams, special event and retreat invitations, and more.

Testimonials

"I’m thankful for the inspiration and every moment of growth together with all the new beautiful friends I’ve made along the way."

"It’s always a pleasure working out with Brooke. Thank you for being our champion, speaking out, and creating space or midlifers!”

"I didn’t want to forget who I was before motherhood, marriage, etc. It was a conscious effort at first to keep reminding myself to take care of me first! Then it became natural. It feels good."

"Witnessing people discover their why is one of the most beautiful things."

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Let's get started and change for the  better, together!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I access my account?
To access your account, click Sign In at the top right of the page and enter your email address. You can request a sign-in link be sent to your email address to sign in without the need for your password or you can enter your password without requesting a sign-in link.
How do I reset my password?
On the Sign In page, click Sign in with password and then click on set new password, enter the email associated with your account, and click Send Instructions. The instruction email will arrive in your inbox shortly. In the email, click Reset Password, and you will be directed to select a new password before being redirected to the catalog page. If you have trouble remembering your password, you can also use our Passwordless Sign-In option by requesting a Sign-In Link on the login page.
How do I access the catalog?
Once you sign into your account, navigate the Catalog section (or equivalent section name) in the top menu to access all of our videos.
Can I download videos to save them to my device?
Our content is available for streaming only and cannot be downloaded directly to your device. However, you can access it anytime by signing into your account. If you're using our mobile app, you can save videos for offline playback, allowing you to watch your chosen videos later without an internet connection.
Why am I experiencing buffering or playback issues?
Buffering or playback issues are often related to your internet connection. We recommend a minimum speed of 25 Mbps for smooth streaming. You can also try refreshing the page, using a different browser, or clearing your cache.
Can I create multiple accounts with the same email address?
No, each email address can only be associated with one account. If you believe you already have an account and can’t remember the login details, please use the Forgot Password link.
How do I pause or cancel my recurring subscription?

To manage your subscription, log into your account and click on your Profile in the top right corner. From there, select Purchases. You can choose to either pause or cancel your membership by clicking End Membership.


Off Platform Subscriptions:
If you established your subscription Off Platform, (ie through the APP using your smartphone / device), and you want to cancel your subscription, you need to make those updates through your smartphone/ device.  For instance on an iPhone, Go to Settings → your name → Subscriptions, select the subscription you want to cancel, and then cancel it.

If you need more support, please reach out to contact@brookeburkebody.com

How do I change my membership plan or update my billing information?

To change your membership plan or update your billing information, sign into your account and click Profile at the top right. Then, select Purchases. To change your membership plan, click on Manage Plan under the Membership section and follow the prompts to switch to a different option. To update your billing information, click on Change Payment Method under the Payment Method section and enter your new billing details.


Off Platform Subscriptions:
If you established your subscription Off Platform, (ie through the APP using your smartphone / device), and you want to cancel your subscription, you need to make those updates through your smartphone/ device.  For instance on an iPhone, Go to Settings → your name → Subscriptions, select the subscription you want to cancel, and then cancel it.

If you need more support, please reach out to contact@brookeburkebody.com

Why is my credit card being declined?
Many credit/debit cards have online purchase restrictions. If your card is being declined, please contact your credit card company to let them know the purchase you would like to make is valid. Also, certain credit/debit cards do not allow for recurring subscription billing, and therefore, may be denied.
How do I purchase a gift subscription?
To purchase a gift subscription, scroll to the bottom of any page on the website and click “Buy a Gift Card” in the footer. You’ll need to log into your account or create one if you don’t already have one. Then, select the subscription or bundle you’d like to gift, choose the duration of the gift, and complete your purchase by entering your payment details. After purchasing, you’ll receive a confirmation page and a confirmation email with the gift code, and a shareable link that you can send to your recipient.
How do I redeem a gift subscription?
To redeem a gift subscription, use the link shared with you by the gift sender. Clicking the link will automatically apply the gift to your account. If you don’t already have an account, you’ll be prompted to create one.
What is the Refund Policy?

We are committed to ensuring your satisfaction with our services. If you are not completely satisfied, you can request a full refund within 30 days of your purchase. To be eligible for a refund, please note the following:

  1. Refund requests must be made within 30 days of the transaction date.
  2. The request should include your order number and reason for the refund.
  3. Refunds will be processed to the original payment method used at the time of purchase.
  4. Refunds may take up to 5-10 business days to appear in your account, depending on your bank or credit card issuer.
  5. Services or products already used or accessed may not be eligible for a full refund.